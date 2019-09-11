Audit of former Mo. Governor Eric Greitens’ office released

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ office.
In the report, Greitens’ office was given a fair rating for the period of Jan. 9, 2017 to June 1, 2018.
According to Auditor Galloway’s Office, the report identified concerns related to the cost of security operations and Governor’s Office and Governor’s Mansion expenses. Galloway’s office stated these are concerns with previous administrations.
The report also stated there was need for a better process to fill vacancies in a timely manner and to eliminate boards which are no longer relevant.
Two legal matters near the end of Greitens’ term as Governor were also listed in the audit.
According to the report, the office’s use of a confidential digital messaging service, legal costs through June 2018, totaling about $201,300, were paid by the Governor’s office ($178,400) and the State Legal Expense Fund administered by the Attorney General’s office ($22,900).
The Auditor made the following recommendations for the Governor’s Office:
- Discontinue the practice of using other agency appropriations to pay the operating costs of the Governor’s Office. If an other agency is used, their time should be recorded and paid from the the Governor’s Office appropriations.
- Work with the various boards to fill vacancies and expired terms timely.
- Address the Boards and Commissions Task Force recommendations and take appropriate actions sot reduce, consolidate or restructure boards as necessary.
- Establish procedures to ensure board and commission records are complete, accurate and up-to-date.
- Analyze the costs associated with outside events at the Mansion and revise the menu prices and fee schedule if necessary.
- Maintain an official calendar which details the official duties of the Governor’s official activities.
- Develop a comprehensive written employee manual
- Prepare job descriptions for all positions.
- Ensure airfare tickets are purchased at least 21 days in advance.
- Require employees to perform price comparisons and ensure rates do not exceed per Diem rates.
- Capital asset records are maintained for office and mansion assets.
- Annual physical inventories are conducted and documented for all property with discrepancies noted or properly adjusted.
- The Office of Governor to pursue legislation regarding its use of state resources, including those of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, for anything but official use.
