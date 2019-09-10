What you need to know Sept. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Tuesday, Sept. 10.
It will feel like a summer morning when you head out the door today.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and very humid.
Mostly sunny skies will remain across the day with some additional clouds moving in by the afternoon.
There is a small chance of seeing a pop-up shower and/or storm during the peak heat hours of the afternoon.
High temps will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s again during the afternoon.
The heat and humidity hold with us through most of this week.
We could see a slight relief heading towards the weekend as a front will move through. That front might also increase our rain chances on Friday.
- September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month and there is help available for those who are suffering.
- The Kentucky State Police is investigating the theft of farm equipment.
- Perryville police are searching for the driver who struck and injured a child Saturday, Sept. 7.
- The City of Cape Girardeau’s wastewater facility is turning waste from your sinks, toilets and washing machines into a reusable product.
A Texas man bashed New York’s Charging Bull statue with a metal object.
One man has a goal to visit every Starbucks in the world.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.