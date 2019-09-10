Summer Sticks Around In September

It will feel like a summer morning when you head out the door today. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and very humid. Mostly sunny skies will remain across the day with some additional clouds moving in by the afternoon. There is a small chance of seeing a pop-up shower and/or storm during the peak heat hours of the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s again during the afternoon.