Southbound lanes blocked on I-55 due to crash in Scott Co., Mo.

I-55 is closed due to this crash in Scott Co. (Source: viewer photos)
By Jasmine Adams | September 10, 2019 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:11 AM

SCOTT COUNTYA, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials are working a crash with injuries on Interstate 55 at the 75 mile marker.

According to officials, the southbound lanes of the roadway are blocked to traffic.

Officials said they do not know how long the blockage will last.

A Heartland News team in the area said traffic is at a stand still.

Heads up if you are about to hit 55 south... There’s a crash just north of Sikeston in the southbound lanes. Traffic is at a standstill... This is video of the traffic that’s being diverted at the Benton exit. Slow moving for sure....

Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at Benton, Mo. and onto US 61, then back onto I-55 at Sikeston.

