Southbound lanes blocked on I-55 due to crash in Scott Co., Mo.

SCOTT COUNTYA, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials are working a crash with injuries on Interstate 55 at the 75 mile marker.
According to officials, the southbound lanes of the roadway are blocked to traffic.
Officials said they do not know how long the blockage will last.
A Heartland News team in the area said traffic is at a stand still.
Drivers are being diverted off the interstate at Benton, Mo. and onto US 61, then back onto I-55 at Sikeston.
