Sikeston, Mo. officials respond to carbon monoxide poisoning

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were called out on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to what they believed was a gas leak.
Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they determined the incident was actually carbon monoxide poisoning.
It was caused by a generator located in a carport closed, according to police.
Officials said fumes traveled through the roof decking to the home.
Four people were treated and taken to an area hospital.
Officials said two officers and two dogs were also treated due to their exposure.
Police said Carbon Monoxide is odorless, colorless and deadly.
They advise anyone using a generator to power a home should keep it 20 feet away from windows, vents or doors.
