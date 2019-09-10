The September sizzle continues...

Here is a look at our current conditions. There is a small chance for a few showers or t’storms this evening. Best chances will be in our northwestern counties, the rest of the Heartland will remain dry. Tonight will be calm and muggy. Lows will only drop to about 70 degrees. Hot and humid weather continues for Wednesday. Highs will be back in the mid 90s for much of the Heartland with very small rain chances. We are watching for a cold front on Friday, but there isn’t much relief from the heat behind the system.