Mo., Ill., Ky. to receive millions in emergency relief funds for road and bridge repairs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced Tuesday, Sept. 10 that $871.2 million in Emergency Relief (ER) funds will help with repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods and other unexpected events in 39 states and other American territories.
The ER funds include help to Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.
According to USDOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the state of Missouri will be reimbursed $11.6 million for extensive highway repairs needed after severe storms and flooding in April 2017 and severe flooding in March 2019.
The following counties will received ER funds to repair damage from flooding in March 2019: Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Holt, Pike, Platte and Ray.
Illinois will receive $4.9 million and Kentucky will receive $8.1 million in ER funds.
The allocation of funds for Illinois are for several counties including Alexander, Jackson, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Union.
