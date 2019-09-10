Man in custody after vehicle crashed into Sikeston home

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after a vehicle crashed into a home.
According to police, it happened just after noon on Tuesday, September 10 at the corner of Cambridge and Stanford in Sikeston.
They say a man was driving and crashed into a duplex in the 900 block of Cambridge.
Bricks and a window were broken.
Police on scene handcuffed the driver and took him into custody.
The landlord of the duplex said there was nobody home at the time of the crash.
