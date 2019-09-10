$3M awarded to improve maternal health at Cape Girardeau hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A maternal health program at an area hospital received $3 million.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the money through the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies program to Saint Francis Healthcare System.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is chairman of the appropriations subcommittee that funds HHS.
“Rural areas have unique needs when it comes to all aspects of health care delivery, including maternal health,” said Blunt. “This program will help rural communities develop and implement strategies that will improve access to maternal health in Missouri and provide a model for other areas nationwide. Making sure women in rural areas have access to the care they need to support a healthy pregnancy and birth will remain a priority.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.