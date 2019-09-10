3 killed in deadly late-night crash involving a stolen vehicle in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were killed, including two juveniles, after a deadly crash on Schneidman Road in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
According to police, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle from a business on Clark’s River Road.
Officers spotted the vehicle matching the description on Jackson Street near Lone Oak Road. The officer followed the vehicle and confirmed its license plate.
As the vehicle began to speed up, the officer activated his police lights attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued to speed up and several items were being thrown from the vehicle.
The vehicle turned south on Schneidman Road and went airborne when it hit a railroad crossing. It then ran off the road and hit a tree and a portion of a porch to a home.
All three of the occupants were killed in the crash.
Officers were able to identify the driver as Caleb Puckett, 20, of Paducah, Ky. and the other two passengers were juveniles, one from Paducah, Ky. and one from Hopkinsville, Ky. They were declared dead by the McCracken County Coroner.
The investigation is ongoing.
