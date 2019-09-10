Gov. Pritzker joins 11 governors to urge federal government to address gun violence

(KFVS) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has join 11 governors from across the country in urging President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to enact sensible gun legislation to help with protection against gun violence.
The officer of JB Pritzker said that since the expiration of the 2004 assault weapon ban they has been an uptick in mass shootings in the state. DeKalb University, a Chicago hospital and an Aurora manufacturer are locations that have seen several causalities from gun violence. Communities have also suffered from painful gun violence that is often ignored in national headlines, but leaves lasting damage throughout the state.
Across the nation that has been gun violence has impacted places of worship, offices, stores, movies theaters and schools.
Pritzker joined the governors of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington in the Sept. 10 letter, which reads as follows:
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.