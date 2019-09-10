First Alert: Expect sunny skies and humidity today

(KFVS) - We’re waking up to warm temps and humidity again today.
Lisa Michaels says it will feel like summer with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Expect high humidity as well.
Mostly sunny skies will remain across the day with some additional clouds moving in by the afternoon.
There is a small chance of seeing a pop-up shower and/or storm during the peak heat hours of the afternoon.
High temps will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s and low 100s again during the afternoon.
The heat and humidity hold with us through most of this week.
We could see a slight relief heading towards the weekend as a front will move through.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.