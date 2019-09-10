Barkley Regional Airport manager to retire after 45 years

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 45-year career of the Barkley Airport manager was celebrated on Monday night, September 9.
People from the city, county, state, federal officials, friends and current and former employees gathered at the Hotel 1857 in Paducah to celebrate Richard Roof who is retiring later in September.
As part of the event on Monday, State Senator Danny Carroll presented Roof with a Senate Citation; Todd Bloch, the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Aviation, presented him with a Kentucky Ace Award; and Kentucky Aviation Association President, retired Major General Jerry Humble, bestowed him with the KAA’s highest honor, the Henry Ogrodzinski Award, for his years of service and dedication to aviation.
During his tenure at the airport, Barkley Field became Barkley Regional Airport, Roof worked to change the airport’s identifier from PUK to PAH and saw a dozen different branded airlines operate 16 different types of aircraft out of Barkley.
Roof is the airport’s fifth manager. The airport turns 80 in 2021, meaning Roof with his 45 years of service has been the airport manager for more than half of the airport’s life.
Dennis Rouleau took over as the airport’s new executive director on August 5, and has been working with Roof to make for a seamless transition, including work on the beginning stages of building a new terminal at the airport.
The new terminal would replace the 66-year-old current one.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.