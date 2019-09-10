3 arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people have been arrested after a drug investigation in McCracken County, Ky. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation has been in the works for several months and a search warrant was issued on Sept. 8 for a location on Benton Road. During the search, deputies found quantities of synthetic marijuana, marijuana, methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Branson Walridge, 21, of Paducah, Ky. was arrested on location after drug paraphernalia was found on his person.
Cory Wooten, 28 and Joe Knight, 25, both of Paducah, Ky. both arrived during the search and were also arrested after synthetic marijuana, marijuana, methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia on their persons.
Charges include:
Branson Waldridge
- First-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), 1st offense
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Cory Wooton
- First-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), 1st offense
- Possession of synthetic marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Joe Knight
- First-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), 1st offense
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tampering with physical evidence
All three were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
