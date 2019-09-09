What you need to know Sept. 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Sept. 9.
We’ll have calm and mild start to this morning.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will range from the low to upper 60s.
We’ll have mostly sunny skies today, but the heat and humidity will be an impact during the afternoon.
Actual high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, but heat indices will be in the upper 90s to low 100s!
The high heat indices will stay with us on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
We will very slightly cool down a few degrees on over the weekend as a cold front is expected to move through on Friday.
There isn’t much rain in the forecast, either. There could be an isolated shower or storm during the first few days of this week.
Friday looks to be the only day we could see more rain/storm activity.
- Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri General Assembly will be called back in for a special session.
- A home was destroyed by fire on Sunday in Portageville, Mo.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting.
- The public can weigh-in on the project to replace the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge.
The University of Tennessee turned a Florida boy’s homemade T-shirt into official apparel.
A lightning show lit up the sky for residents in Washington state this weekend.
