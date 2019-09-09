5 teens involved in ATV crash in Stoddard Co., Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Five teens were involved in an ATV crash on Sunday afternoon, September 8.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Polaris Ranger 900 crashed around 3:35 p.m. on Hagy Road, 100 feet from Dexter city limits, after the driver made a u-turn, over-corrected and overturned.
The driver, a 14-year-old boy was taken from the scene by a family member.
Four others, a 13 year old, a 15 year old and two 16 year olds, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
