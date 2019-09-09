Southern Ill. man sentenced to prison on gun, battery charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced on Sept. 9 that Devin D. Brooks, 27, to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Brooks was sentenced on Sept. 6 to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a non-probationable Class 3 Felony, and two (2) years each on for defacing identification marks of a firearm and aggravated battery, both Class 3 Felonies.
Officials said the sentences are to run concurrent with each other.
Brooks was found guilty on all charges on July 19, 2019, following a two-day jury trial in Jackson County.
On January 11, 2019, officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on East Walnut Street, Carbondale, Illinois.
That incident resulted in Brooks’ arrest and eventual sentencing.
Brooks has two prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance.
