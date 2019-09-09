Southern Ill. man sentenced to prison on gun, battery charges

Devin D. Brooks, 27, of Marion, Illinois was found guilty after a two day jury trial (Source: Jackson County SA)
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced on Sept. 9 that Devin D. Brooks, 27, to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Brooks was sentenced on Sept. 6 to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a non-probationable Class 3 Felony, and two (2) years each on for defacing identification marks of a firearm and aggravated battery, both Class 3 Felonies.

Officials said the sentences are to run concurrent with each other.

Brooks was found guilty on all charges on July 19, 2019, following a two-day jury trial in Jackson County.

On January 11, 2019, officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on East Walnut Street, Carbondale, Illinois.

That incident resulted in Brooks’ arrest and eventual sentencing.

Brooks has two prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance.

