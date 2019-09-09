Southeast Missouri State to celebrate Family Weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Families of Southeast Missouri State University students can visit their students, enjoy the campus and the city September 20 through 22 with a full schedule of activities on Family Weekend.
The weekend will be highlighted by a Redhawks football game on Saturday, September 21.
“Family Weekend is the ideal time early in the academic year for students to bring their families to campus to experiences the diversity of events and programs that Southeast has to offer,” said Michele Irby, director of Campus Life and Event Services. “We encourage families to look at our schedule of events and find those that appeal to them and their students.”
Events begin on Friday, Sept 20, at the Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse, with walking tours of the Charles Nemanick Alternative Garden and trails from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the greenhouse’s annual fall mum sale from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Chintia Kirana: Transient,” an exhibit exploring the concept of growth and change, will be on display from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum.
Southeast’s Student Recreation Center will be open to all families of Southeast students from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
The Student Aquatic Center will be available from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Come cheer on the Redhawks soccer team in their match against Belmont at 6:30 p.m. at Houck Field. Student admission is free with a valid student ID.
Enjoy the flavors of Cape Girardeau’s food trucks at “Food Truck Friday” in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month from 5-8 p.m. in the Rust Center for Media’s south parking lot.
There will also be a performance by Jaime Marvin at Tunes at Twilight from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, the Cape Riverfront Market will be open to the community and will feature musician Jefferson Fox.
The Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse will again be open for its fall sale from 9 a.m.-noon.
Southeast’s Student Recreation Center will be an open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Student Aquatic Center from noon-6 p.m.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host its annual Day on the River. The event will be at Riverfront Park, located along the river side of the Cape Girardeau flood wall. Activities will include boat rides and live river animals. Boat rides will take place every half hour, except from noon-1 p.m., and will be led by river research experts, with the last boat leaving at 3:30 p.m.
On-campus events begin at 9:30 a.m., and students and families are invited to join Southeast President Carlos Vargas for a continental breakfast in front of the Kent Library portico.
Show-Me GOLD will display a military tactical vehicle in the turnaround area along Normal Avenue in front of Kent library and will host games and giveaways under a tent from 10 a.m. to noon.
Tours of Academic Hall will be available from 10 a.m to Noon.
Family festivities will be held in the University Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., bus tours of the main campus, River Campus and downtown area will be offered. The 45-minute tours require a reservation, which can be made at the information tent near the University Center.
At 11 a.m. join the Southeast football team and Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band in a spirited Redhawk Walk around Houck Stadium. Then, cheer on the Redhawks at 1 p.m. as the football team takes on West Virginia State at Houck Stadium.
On Sunday, Sep. 22, Catholic Campus Ministry (CCM) will celebrate with a Mass on Academic Terraces at 11 a.m. Southeast’s Student Recreation Center will be an open from noon to midnight and the Student Aquatic Center from noon to 8 p.m.
Come cheer on the Redhawks soccer team in their match against Eastern Illinois at 2 p.m. at Houck Field.
