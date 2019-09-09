Southeast Missouri State to celebrate Family Weekend

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will host its annual Day on the River. The event will be at Riverfront Park, located along the river side of the Cape Girardeau flood wall. Activities will include boat rides and live river animals. Boat rides will take place every half hour, except from noon-1 p.m., and will be led by river research experts, with the last boat leaving at 3:30 p.m.