CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Suicide is a serious concern that affects many people in your community, state and across the nation.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month and there is help available for those who are suffering.
We talked with Survivors Of Loved Ones to Suicide (SOLOS) Founder Jennifer Huffman who lost her mother to suicide nearly 20 years ago.
"It's something you never get over," Huffman said. "You learn to live through it and it becomes a part of your life but you never get over a loss to suicide. It's a very unique loss, a very unique grief and you never completely get over it."
Huffman said the loss of her mother has been felt every day since she lost her and said the toughest part was having no one to talk to and feeling alone.
Her mother, Lavonn Cagle, was only 44 years old when she took her own life; Jennifer was 24.
Several years ago, Huffman started her own support group called SOLOS to help others.
“We are currently catering 30,000 to 35,000 suicide loss survivors worldwide,” Huffman detailed. “That’s just the touch of the iceberg. There are studies saying now that the CDC is telling us that roughly 115 people are directly affected by each suicide.”
Huffman said it's important to make sure you know the signs of suicidal tendencies and depression so you can help your loved one or yourself get help.
“We’re losing approximately 45,000 people to suicide in the United States alone each year,” Huffman stated. “Suicide prevention is a very hot topic that we definitely need to address in the United States.”
There are several warning signs Huffman said. She said it’s important you know the signs. You can find those warning signs here at the American Association of Suicidology.
For immediate help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There are also Crisis Text line Services available by texting HOME to 741741.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.