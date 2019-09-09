Prepare for the Heat and Humidity!

A calm and mild start to your day with temperatures ranging from the low to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies today, but the heat and humidity will be an impact during the afternoon. Actual high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, but heat indices will be in the upper 90s to low 100s!
These high heat indices will not only impact the Heartland today, but they will stay with us on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We will very slightly cool down a few degrees on over the weekend as a cold front is expected to move through on Friday. Not many days of rain expected in the forecast. There could be an isolated shower or storm during the first few days of this week. Friday looks to be the only day we could see more rain/storm activity.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.