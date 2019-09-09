Police investigating report of sexual assault on Murray State campus

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a report of a sexual assault on the campus of Murray State University.
According to police, on Monday, September 9, a student reported being sexually assaulted outside of an academic building on campus by a person the victim met on a social media app.
The sexual assault was reported to have happened in the late hours of Sunday, Sept. 8.
University officials and community partners are providing recovery resources to the reporting student.
