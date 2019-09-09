Perryille Police remind driver and bikers to watch out as they continue to investigate a hit-and-run

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Pay more attention. That is the message for drivers and bike riders in Perryville, Missouri. It comes as Police search for the driver who struck and injured a child Saturday, Sept. 7.
Corporal Jeri Cain with the Perryville Police department said that's what they think happened Saturday at the intersection of Edgemont and School Street.
"Generally, it is in a residential area that we see those and its usually because people aren't paying attention to what's down the road coming at them," she said.
An incident happened at the intersection of Edgemont and School Street.
"We had a young lady that was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk and went to cross an intersection," she said.
Cain said that's when the driver of a maroon SUV turned into the rider's path.
"Apparently sideswiped her, and she was injured in the arm and leg," she said.
While the child suffered minor injuries, these incidents can certainly be much more serious. This white bicycle marks the spot where a 71-year-old rider was struck and killed back in 2012.
Joe Castor is from Perryville.
"It's one of those things that everybody ought to be paying attention it's the same thing as car safety and motorcycle safety," he said.
He's had his share of bicycle accidents.
"Well I have hit some cars because I wasn't paying attention," Castor said.
Cain wanted to remind people that following safety rules can save lives.
"Look where you're going when your turning, look at all directions of the intersection and as a cyclist make sure you're wearing your safety gear and your helmets," she said.
If you know anything about what happened, please contact the Perryville police department.Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.