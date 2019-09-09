Nonprofit announces first build day for children without beds in southeast Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A nonprofit that makes beds for children who are sleeping on the floor announced its first build day in southeast Missouri.
The Poplar Bluff chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its first build day on Saturday, September 21.
During build day, volunteers will help build 10 bunk beds, a total of 20 twin beds, using an assembly line method.
The SHP chapter in Poplar Bluff is a result of a partnership between the school district’s Bright Futures initiative, area churches, members of the foster care system and community volunteers.
Anyone who would like to volunteer is welcome on Build Day. You can click here and find the Poplar Bluff event to register before the day.
Anyone in need of a bed can also go to the same website and request one.
The national nonprofit began in 2012 in Idaho with one family that saw the need to help provide beds to kids in their community.
It now has 200 chapters in 48 states and Canada.
