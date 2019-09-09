Man in custody after report of possible attempted child abduction in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection to a report of an attempted child abduction at the mall.
Argenis Hernandez, 23, of Chicago, was arrested for stalking and disorderly conduct.
At around 3:53 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, police responded to the Macy’s department store at the University Mall on East Main Street for a report of a possible attempted child abduction.
Police say the suspect followed the victims and an infant inside the business and tried to photograph or record them with a cell phone.
The suspect was identified as Hernandez.
He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
