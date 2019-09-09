Man arrested, admits to stealing more than $30,000 from business

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested following a report of an employee stealing from a business.
Jared Brewer, 30 was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000.
Deputies said in August of 2019 a portable building business reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that an employee had been stealing from them for about one year.
The company provided records and other documents to officials as evidence.
Deputies said the theft totaled more than $30,000.
Detectives found Brewer of Murray, Ky. Brewer admitted to keeping sales money instead of passing it on to the company.
Deputies said Brewer told them it had been occurring for several months and had gotten progressively worse.
Brewer was arrested on Sept. 5 and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
