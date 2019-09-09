Ky. State Police to lay wreath on anniversary of Trooper Ponder’s death

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police will lay wreath on the anniversary of Trooper Joseph “Cameron” Ponder’s death.
Troopers will place the wreath on Friday, September 13 at 4 p.m. at the flag pole near the site of his death on I-24W near the 49 mile marker in Lyon County.
Anyone is welcome to attend.
Trooper Ponder, 31, was fatally shot on Sept. 13, 2015 while conducting a routine traffic stop. He was only nine months into his career with Post 1 in Mayfield.
He’s buried at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery in Ft. Knox, Ky.
Interstate 24 in Lyon County from the Caldwell County line to its intersection with Kentucky Route 293 is designated as the Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder Memorial Highway.
