KSP investigating stolen farm equipment

FANCY FARM, Ky (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating the theft of farm equipment in the Fancy Farm, Kentucky area on Sept. 8.
According to KSP, the theft took place between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Sept 9.
A 2016 John Deer UTV and around $8,000 in tools were stolen from a farm off of State Route 80 close to the Graves County line.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at (270) 857-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-555.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.