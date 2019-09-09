Hottest temperatures of the year possible this week

Hot and humid weather continues for the next several days. In fact, we could see some of the hottest temperatures of the year over the next couple of days. Rain chances will remain very low, but a few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible. Best chances on Tuesday will be in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, but again the chance is low. Lows tonight will only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs for the next few days will top out in the mid 90s.