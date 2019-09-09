Gov. Parson signs executive order for commencement of Mo. as Model Employer Initiative

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-16 on Monday, September 9.
It announced the commencement of the Missouri as a Model Employer initiative.
According to the governor’s office, the classification is an emerging trend supported by the federal Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy to help more people with disabilities get competitive, integrated employment.
Currently, the governor’s office reports 79.8 percent of work age individuals in Missouri without a disability are employed while only 37.1 percent of working age individuals with a disability are employed.
Gov. Parson’s executive order aims to reduce this disparity by directing Missouri state government to serve as a Model Employer of people with disabilities through improved recruitment, hiring and retention strategies.
Through the initiative, the state will set annual goals for continuing to increase the percentage of individuals with disabilities in the state workforce and evaluate its progress in achieving those goals each year.
The Office of Administration will also designate a State Disability Employment Coordinator or Coordinators to advise and support state agencies.
To help with the launch of the initiative, a Missouri as a Model Employer Talent Showcase will take place at the state Capitol on Oct. 10.
