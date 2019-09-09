Feeling like the middle of July

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday afternoon Heartland. The calendar says September, but the forecast says the middle of July. We are seeing sunny skies and hot temperatures across the area this afternoon. Highs today will reach the lower 90s in most areas. This evening will be very warm with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot again. Highs will reach the middle 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees in many areas.
The unseasonable heat looks to continue through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s each afternoon with only a slim chance of a pop-up shower. We are watching a front that may increase our rain chances slightly on Friday.
