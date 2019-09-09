Feeling like the middle of July

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday afternoon Heartland. The calendar says September, but the forecast says the middle of July. We are seeing sunny skies and hot temperatures across the area this afternoon. Highs today will reach the lower 90s in most areas. This evening will be very warm with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.