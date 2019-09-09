Father, daughter identified as victims in deadly Sat. house fire

MT. CARMEL., Ill. (WFIE) - The sheriff’s office tells us two people, who were identified as a father and daughter, were killed early Saturday in a house fire.
According to Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan, a 911 call came in around 8:30 a.m. Saturday “with unknown circumstance.” When a deputy arrived at the Friendsville Avenue address, the sheriff says the deputy found the entire front of the house on fire.
The two people, who were killed, have been identified by the county coroner as John Carwile, 79-years-old, and his daughter, Sondra Burton, 55-years-old.
“The sheriff’s department was able to drag out one occupant from the house, the second one was still inside," Mt. Carmel Fire Chief Francis Speph said.
However, the sheriff’s office believes that person was dead before being pulled out, leaving one other person in the home. The deputies could see another person was still in the house, but it was too dangerous to go back in.
“The deputy could look in and see but the amount of smoke and flames that were building he just knew he couldn’t go back in," Sheriff Morgan said.
The Illinois State Fire Marshall and Illinois State Police CSI are investigating to determine what caused the fire.
The coroner’s office says autopsies for Carwile and Burton are scheduled for Monday.
We will update this story with the latest information as soon as it is available.
