2 arrested after woman attempts to shoplift bacon, hamburger meat

WICKLIFFE, Ky (KFVS) - Two women are in custody in Ballard County, Kentucky after a shoplifting incident in Wickliffe, Ky.
Donna Harper of Arlington, Ky., has been charged with possession of a controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine) possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and complicity of shoplifting TBUT under $500.
Marcy Redden of Melber, Ky., has been charged with possession of a controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine) possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and shoplifting TBUT under $500.
On Sept. 7 deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a Dollar General store in reference to a shoplifter.
When they got to the store, the manager said the shoplifter was Marcy Redden. The manager had her wait inside the store for deputies to talk to.
Deputies said Redden walked out of the store with a package of bacon and hamburger meat.
The manager said Redden had a friend outside as well.
Deputies found Donna Harper outside and questioned her as well.
Deputies said they noticed the two women whispering.
A deputy had them empty their pockets and found Harper with a small bag in her hand that appeared to be methamphetamine.
When the deputy reached for the bag she threw it on the ground and said it was not hers.
At this time both subjects were placed under arrest.
Deputies said when they searched Harper’s car a glass pipe was located inside the glove box that is believed to be used for smoking methamphetamine.
