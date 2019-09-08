“Water fight’ for fallen firefighter to he held in Christopher, Ill.

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters are asked to participate in the First Annual Firefighter Kody Vanfossan Memorial Water Fight on Sunday, September 15.
The event is hosted by the Firefighter Kody Vanfossan Memorial, NFP.
It will be held at Bill Dennison Park in Christopher, Illinois.
Sign up starts at 10 a.m. and the games start at 11 a.m. Events scheduled include tabletop, wild hose, and three man.
Firefighter Kody Vanfossan died after a structure fire in Christopher, Illinois on Sunday, May 5.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.