Meth found in vehicle after search at cemetery in Carlisle Co.
By James Long | September 7, 2019 at 7:10 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 7:20 PM

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A vehicle was found to have methamphetamine inside it after a search by a K9 at a cemetery in Carlisle County, Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office has received several tips over the past months about a vehicle parking at Kirbyton Cemetery.

On Saturday, September 7, the sheriff responded and requested a K9.

Two baggies of methamphetamine and a loaded hypodermic needle were found. Field-test were conducted on the methamphetamine and a positive indication was given.

Levon Whitt, 29, of Paducah, Ky. and Sarah Toon, 36, of Arlington, Ky. were arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

