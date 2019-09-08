Meth found in vehicle after search at cemetery in Carlisle Co.

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A vehicle was found to have methamphetamine inside it after a search by a K9 at a cemetery in Carlisle County, Kentucky.
The sheriff’s office has received several tips over the past months about a vehicle parking at Kirbyton Cemetery.
On Saturday, September 7, the sheriff responded and requested a K9.
Two baggies of methamphetamine and a loaded hypodermic needle were found. Field-test were conducted on the methamphetamine and a positive indication was given.
Levon Whitt, 29, of Paducah, Ky. and Sarah Toon, 36, of Arlington, Ky. were arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
