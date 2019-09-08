Mayfield, Ky. man arrested after threatening to kill his family and then himself

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing several charges including assault and unlawful imprisonment after threatening to kill his family and then himself on Saturday, Sept. 7.
According to police, in the afternoon hours, a juvenile escaped from a home and called police. When officers arrived, they found Aaron Svoboda, 36, of Mayfield, Ky. at a home on East College Street. Svoboda had been keeping the family there against their will.
Svoboda had a knife and was threatening to kill his family and then himself.
Officers approached through a back door and Svoboda ran away on foot but was caught a short distance later. Svoboda also had a previous domestic violence order and was not allowed around his family.
Svoboda was arrested and charged with First-Degree Unlawful Imprisonment, Violation of Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/ Domestic Violence Order (three counts), Second-Degree fleeing or evading police and Fourth-Degree Domestic Assault.
A Graves County warrant also charged Svoboda with First-Degree Wanton Endangerment, Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO (three counts), Fourth-Degree Domestic Assault.
