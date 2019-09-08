Man armed with knife taken into custody on apartment roof after standoff in Jefferson Co.

WOODLAWN, Ill. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s Deputies in Jefferson County, Illinos took an armed man into custody after a three hour standoff Saturday night, September 8 in Woodlawn, Illinois.
It happened at an apartment complex at East and Green Street where deputies were serving the man with a Clinton County arrest warrant.
Daniel Tietsort, 36, of Woodlawn, Ill. was seen climbing on the roof of the two story apartment armed with a knife.
The man eventually surrendered peacefully.
The man was taken to an area hospital. Upon his discharge he was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center on the Clinton County FTA/Meth warrant (bond $10,000) and local charges of obstructing a peace officer.
Equipment from the Mount Vernon Fire Department assisted in safely getting Tietsort and arresting officers to the ground.
