Man armed with knife taken into custody on apartment roof after standoff in Jefferson Co.
By James Long | September 8, 2019 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 3:17 PM

WOODLAWN, Ill. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s Deputies in Jefferson County, Illinos took an armed man into custody after a three hour standoff Saturday night, September 8 in Woodlawn, Illinois.

It happened at an apartment complex at East and Green Street where deputies were serving the man with a Clinton County arrest warrant.

Daniel Tietsort, 36, of Woodlawn, Ill. was seen climbing on the roof of the two story apartment armed with a knife.

The man eventually surrendered peacefully.

The man was taken to an area hospital. Upon his discharge he was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center on the Clinton County FTA/Meth warrant (bond $10,000) and local charges of obstructing a peace officer.

Equipment from the Mount Vernon Fire Department assisted in safely getting Tietsort and arresting officers to the ground.

The man was armed with a knife on top of the apartment building (Source: Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)

