3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were injured, including two children, after a two-vehicle crash in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday, Sept. 6.
According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Kentucky 80 and Dick Castleman Bypass around 2:45 p.m.
Jessica Willis, 24, of Benton, Ky. was driving north on Kentucky 97 with two children in the vehicle. Willis took a green light to get onto Kentucky 80.
Daren Pingel, 44, of Murray, Ky. was traveling on Kentucky 80 when he became distracted and hit Willis’ vehicle.
Willis, along with the two children were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Pingel was not injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.