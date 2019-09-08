Herrin House of Hope 8th annual Family Fun Day Benefit

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin House of Hope will host the 8th Annual Family Fun Day Benefit on Sunday, September 8.
It will be held at Herrin City Park from 12:30-6 p.m.
This is to celebrate seven years of operation to the Herrin community.
Bands, worship teams, choruses and music teams from the Herrin area of local churches and community organizations will perform.
There is also an incredible silent auction and cake walk.
All the proceeds go to help the Herrin House of Hope through its hot lunch program, thrifty store, auxiliary food pantry, GED Classes, and children’s free summer Meals program.t.
“We depend on the compassionate spirit of Christians who donate their time and money to help those who are less fortunate, add to that generous gifts from local civic organizations and businesses, and it is simply amazing at what the Herrin Community has done and is continuing to do," said Pastor Troy Benitone from the Community of Faith Church.
The goal is to raise $20,000 during the event.
