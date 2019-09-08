Parson announces campaign for Mo. governor in 2020

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson made a campaign announcement in his hometown of Bolivar, Missouri on Sunday, September, 8.
Parson announced his run for governor in 2020.
Parson launched his campaign for Missouri governor reaffirming his commitment to the hard work of governing and his belief that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream.
“I want to continue to do the hard work. To make sure everyone has the chance to pursue the American dream. To move Missouri forward with common sense, with honor and integrity. And that’s why I am here today, in my hometown of Bolivar – to announce that I am running to be your Governor of the great state of Missouri," said Parson.
The 63-year-old grandfather of six was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.
