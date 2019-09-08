2 rescued, flown to hospital after car ends up in the water in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a car ended up in the water in Franklin County, Illinois on Saturday evening, September 7.
It happened off of Bessie Road around 6:40 p.m. according to Emergency Management Director Ryan Buckingham.
Responding were Special Operations Dive Team Response, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County EMA, Ewing-Northern Fire Protection District, Cave-Eastern Fire Protection District, Benton Fire Department, Abbott EMS, Air Evac and Abbott Towing.
There is no word on the condition of those injured or what caused the incident.
