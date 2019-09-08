Flaherty dazzles again, Cardinals drop Pirates 2-0

Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle and second baseman Adam Frazier were both ejected in the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes. Hurdle was tossed by home-plate umpire Roberto Ortiz after Ortiz called a borderline pitch to Frazier a strike. Frazier followed Hurdle to the clubhouse moments later when he disagreed with Ortiz after taking a called third strike at the bottom of the zone.