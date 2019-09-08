First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

One more relatively comfortable day is on the menu for today before a late-season heat wave pattern takes over for the upcoming work week. The main forecast challenge for today is a large area of showers and thunderstorms to our northwest that will move southeast toward the Heartland today while weakening. Models remain consistent in bringing clouds and some showers/storms into northern counties of SE MO and S IL from late morning thru early afternoon. We are not outlooked for severe, as this activity looks to be weakening as it moves in. In fact, areas that do pick up some rain will actually be fortunate as the upcoming week is looking mainly hot and dry.