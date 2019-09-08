First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The big weather story for the week ahead is a mid-summer type heat wave pattern that will control our weather from at least Monday thru Thursday. A big upper ridge is developing over the southeastern U.S….this will keep our weather unseasonably hot and humid. Afternoon highs look to range from about 90 to 95, with heat index numbers about 100 to 105 or so. There may be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm that is able to pop up, but the upper high should keep it mostly dry. At this point no official heat advisories are in effect, but it may become hot enough that afternoon sports may be affected.