Woman arrested after state police investigate fraud complaint at Smoke Shack

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky woman was arrested after using relatives personal information to secure financial loans according to state police.
Elizabeth Jane Rogers of Lyon County uses the aliases Jane or Janie Egbert, Elizabeth J. Egbert, Janie Rogers, and Elizabeth Jane Egbert-Rogers throughout the community.
Police said it was found to have taken place on more than one occasion with Rogers also forging documents as she was operating the Smoke Shack in Eddyville.
Rogers was charged with six counts of theft of identity of another without consent and four counts of possession of a forged instrument- 1st degree identity.
She was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.
Detectives believe additional charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.