State Police warn of email scam

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - State Police in Kentucky are warning of an email scam recieved by Post 2.
A person contacted police saying they received an email containing a picture of a Kentucky State Police vehicle and a KSP seal at the beginning of the email.
The email stated the person had received a parking ticket, and if not paid by September 7, 2019, he would be in contempt of court.
The email contained a citation number, and stated the parking citation was for “failure to pay toll.”
There was a link in the email to pay the parking fine, and was signed: “Best regards, Kentucky State Traffic Enforcement.”
This was the only time KSP received this report.
Police would like to remind everyone to never give out your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone.
To report a possible scam, please contact 888-432-9257 by phone, or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov
