SEMO football looks for second season win against Montana State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks are taking on the Montana State, the number 13 team in the country on Saturday night, September 7.
SEMO hasn’t beaten a ranked non-conference opponent since 2010.
Redhawks Quarterback Daniel Santacaterina is a key player in this game.
Montana State players say if they can disrupt the quarterback, they can cause big problems for the Redhawks.
Head Coach Tom Matukewicz said the Redhawks are going to have to overcome big home field advantage for the Bobcats.
The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Central Time.
Look for highlights tonight on Heartland Sports at 10.
