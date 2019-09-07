Safety comes first for carnival rides at SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the biggest attractions at the SEMO District Fair are the 30 carnival rides on the Midway.
Whether it’s the classic carousel or the drop tower there is something for everyone and every ride is inspected numerous times before anyone gets on to make sure things are safe.
"We want to do everything we can to prevent an accident,” said Freddy Miller the owner of Miller Spectacutlar Shows.
“And I want people to understand that the rides you are coming out and putting your children on, I put my grandchildren on everyday," he added.
Miller says safety is not negotiable and that each ride recently underwent safety testing at the Duquoin State Fair.
"We have a group out of St. Louis that does magnetic particle and x-rays of all of the rides the critical parts,” Miller said. “They look at what is below the paint to make sure all the welds are safe and things like that."
Three Missouri fire marshals also inspected the rides yesterday and replaced expired fire extinguishers.
"To have a fire extinguisher, we've never had to use one on the Midway but it's always better to have it and not need it, then to need it and not have it," Miller said.
Ride operators also double check the equipment every day and keep an eye on passengers and other staff.
"It has to be a continual process,” Miller said. “We have to monitor the rides, the passengers and even our employees, because there could be things looking for fatigue or somebody getting dehydrated, one of our operators that could cause a safety hazard and safety is number one to our company."
Miller says most ride accidents are caused by passengers so if you plan to ride and he suggest not wearing open-toed shoes and to not bring your cellphone aboard.
“We get multiple phones every night that come flying off of the rides, and that’s also a safety concern,” Miller said. “They could fly out in the crowd and hit another patron just standing there innocently."
