Pirates host the Cardinals in division matchup

The Cardinals have gone 38-26 against division opponents. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.85, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.32. The Cardinals won the last meeting 11-9. John Gant earned his eighth victory and Lane Thomas went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs for St. Louis. Kyle Crick took his seventh loss for Pittsburgh.