Pedestrian hit on IL Route 127 in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Perry County Illinois on Friday night.
According to police the crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Illinois Route 127 near Private Road 46.
After the preliminary investigation police believe 18-year-old John Bouchard was standing in the southbound lane of 127 after crashing his four wheeler.
A GMC driver by Diane Gutierrez was traveling southbound on 127 when she struck Bouchard.
Bouchard was flown by ARCH to Saint Louis University Hospital.
According to ISP charges are pending.
