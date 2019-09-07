Man seriously injured after hitting dog with motorcycle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is injured and a dog was killed after a motorcycle crash on Oaks Road in McCracken County, Kentucky on Saturday, September 7.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Winstead, 63, of Reidland, Ky. was driving his motorcycle on 1100 block of Oaks Road when a dog ran into the road in front of Winstead.
Winstead suffered seriously injuries from the resulting crash. The dog was found dead at the scene. Deputies have been unable to find the dog’s owner.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then flown to a regional hospital.
Reidland Farley Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS and BA’s Wrecker service assisted at the scene.
